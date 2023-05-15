Child hospitalised after ‘falling out of car’ on M25

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A child reportedly fell out of a moving car on the M25 and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Essex police said the child was hospitalised without life-threatening injuries suffered during the mishap on the A127 slip road near Junction 29 of the motorway on Sunday.

“We are currently on the scene of an incident on the M25,” police said, following the accident.

“Officers were called to the A127 slip road of the M25 near Junction 29 shortly before 11.30am following reports of a child being injured on the road.”

The Essex police said an air ambulance arrived at the scene and the slip road was closed for officers investigating the site.

“Their injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing,” police said.

The child is believed to have “fallen out of a moving car”, sources said, according to Essex Live.

The incident caused significant disruption on the motorway as emergency services arrived on the scene to deal with the situation.

Traffic was stopped for almost 25 minutes after the exit slip road was closed.

Drivers travelling through the road were asked to remain in the vehicle for their own safety, following the incident.

The police is yet to confirm details about injuries that the child received.

On 28 March, the M25 was closed near Heathrow Airport after a “serious collision involving two cars and a lorry”, National Highways said.

A diversion was put in place to allow drivers to exit the M25 at junction 14 before rejoining after a stint on the M40.