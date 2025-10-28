Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Child dies after ‘hazardous materials’ incident at London flat

Two adults and two children attended hospital complaining about a smell of chemicals in a flat, the fire service said.

Rosie Shead
Tuesday 28 October 2025 18:42 GMT
Fire crews were called to the property on Tuesday afternoon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fire crews were called to the property on Tuesday afternoon (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

A child has died following a “hazardous materials” incident at a flat in east London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

Fire crews were called to a property in Barking Road, Upton Park, in Newham, after two adults and two children attended hospital complaining about a smell of chemicals in a flat, the fire service said.

One of the children later died in hospital while receiving treatment.

Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution as crews responded, LFB said.

Specially trained firefighters carried out a sweep of the affected property and worked to detect any hazardous materials present and to ventilate the scene.

The first call reporting the incident was received at 1.18pm on Tuesday and it ended for crews by 4.23pm.

The Metropolitan Police, along with the LFB, are investigating the incident.

