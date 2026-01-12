Actor David Yip pays tribute to ‘deeply respected’ Derek Martin following death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor David Yip has paid tribute to former EastEnders star Derek Martin following his death aged 92.

Martin’s death was confirmed by his family and agent on Sunday, who said he “wasn’t just a dad to us, he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows”.

Speaking of Martin, who starred as Charlie Slater in the BBC One soap, Yip, 74, who appeared alongside him in 1980s BBC police drama The Chinese Detective, said: “I was only seven years into my acting career and most of that had been working in the theatre (when he joined the programme).

“So doing a television series was going into the unknown. I knew of Derek through the gritty, working class TV dramas of that period were he played a series of villains who were hard and mean.

“So when I knew he was going to play my boss in The Chinese Detective I was both excited but also honestly, scared. Derek had the wonderful ability to stop you in your tracks with one of his menacing stares or growls.

“But underneath that persona he was a lovely man, I wouldn’t say gentle but he did have a soft side which he hid well. He constantly told me that he wasn’t a real actor, he just played what he knew and kept it real. In my book that was wonderful acting.”

Yip went on to say that the pair had worked together on a number of occasions after The Chinese Detective, and said “each time we met he would nearly crush me to death in a huge hug”.

The Liverpool-born actor continued: “During our time together on Chinese Detective he was always encouraging, supportive and gave me many wise words of wisdom about acting, life and being true to yourself.

“Derek was always true to himself, sometimes that could come over as scary but when he smiled or laughed with you he enfolded you in a warmth that was glorious.

“Not wishing to embarrass you Derek but I loved you and deeply respected you and your talent. Rest in peace mate.”

Martin played Charlie in EastEnders between 2000 and 2011, and made guest appearances in the years following that, with the character featuring in a number of major storylines.

His final EastEnders appearance was in 2016, with his character suffering a fatal heart attack.

He was also a King Rat of theatrical charity The Grand Order Of Water Rats, who said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of our brother and cherished friend”, and added Martin had continued to be a “tireless worker” for the charity into his 90s.

The group added in a statement: “Our lodge meetings will never be the same without his warm, good humoured presence. He was a true character of the old school; affable and funny.

“We will miss his cockney charm and straightforward, no nonsense wisdom, which was always delivered with characteristic, rough edged wit.”

The statement from his family, shared by his agent Sharon Henry, said: “Derek wasn’t just a dad to us, he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows. He never stopped learning, he loved meeting people and was always generous with his time. We both miss him terribly.

“The family ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Ms Henry added in a statement that Martin was a “truly authentic working class voice in British television and film” and said it was “a privilege to be a part of his creative journey”.

An EastEnders spokesperson said they were “deeply saddened” by Martin’s death and said his role “cemented him in the hearts of the audience”.

During Charlie’s exit storyline in 2016, viewers saw Kat (Jessie Wallace) reeling from the news that she actually gave birth to twins in 1984, and had an unknown son as well as her daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan).

Her grandmother, Mo Harris (Laila Morse), knew about the child and had never told her. As Kat and Mo argued, an overwhelmed Charlie went into cardiac arrest.

Other storylines included one in 2001, in which Charlie discovered that his brother Harry had abused Kat as a child and fathered Zoe, who at the time was being raised as Kat’s sister.

His role as taxi driver Charlie in EastEnders aside, Martin had a career that spanned decades, appearing in detective series Z-Cars, as well as in The Professionals, The Sweeney, Eldorado, Minder and Hart To Hart.

He also appeared in ITV prison drama The Governor, written by Lynda La Plante, and the BBC crime drama series Law And Order.

La Plante said: “Derek Martin was an extremely talented actor, genuine and truthful from the moment he first came on TV. I enjoyed working with him in the series Governor and send my sincere condolences to his family.”

Martin also played himself in an episode of David Walliams and Matt Lucas’s Little Britain.