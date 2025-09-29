Madeleine McCann suspect tries to confront prosecutor who accused him of murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has tried to confront the prosecutor who accused him of her murder, it has been reported.

Christian Brueckner travelled for hours to the prosecutor’s office in the German town of Braunschweig but was denied a meeting with Hans Christian Wolters, Sky News reported.

He told the broadcaster: “The prosecutor refused to meet me, but I told his representative I wanted his help to get my life back.

“I’m being hounded by the media, and it’s his fault. I want him to take responsibility.

“I was told there was nothing they could do to help. I had been convicted and released, and I wasn’t their responsibility.”

Brueckner said: “I want them to stop this witch-hunt against me and give me back my life.

“I’m not feeling free. I have this ankle tag and I’m followed around by police 24/7, so I’m not feeling free.”

Asked whether he abducted and killed Madeleine, Brueckner said: “My defence lawyers have told me to say nothing on this topic, and unfortunately, I have to abide by that.”

Brueckner was released from jail earlier this month after serving a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Previously, in a TV interview in 2022, Mr Wolters accused him of murdering Madeleine, which he denies.

Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fulscher told Sky that the public accusation had made his client’s rehabilitation “impossible”.

British police have their own investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance in which Brueckner is also a suspect, but the UK probe remains a missing persons not a murder inquiry.

A number of searches have been carried out by German, Portuguese and British authorities since Madeleine’s disappearance – with the latest taking place near the Portuguese municipality of Lagos in June.

In 2023, investigators carried out searches near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz.

Brueckner spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017 and had photographs and videos of himself near the reservoir.

In October last year, the suspect was cleared by a German court of unrelated sexual offences, alleged to have taken place in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

The total funding given to the Met’s investigation, titled Operation Grange, has been more than £13.2 million since 2011 after a further £108,000 was secured from the Government in April.