King proud his visit to meet Pope Leo will act as symbol of Christian unity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King is said to be proud his state visit to the Vatican will stand as a symbol of the unifying journey Anglicans and Catholics are making in a troubled world.

Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Italy for an historic trip which will see the King, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, become the first British monarch to pray at a public service with the Pope, head of the Catholic Church, since the Reformation.

The royal couple were formally welcomed by representatives from the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church in the Vatican, when they stepped from their plane at the military base Ciampino 31st Wing Airport in Rome.

They were greeted by Christopher Trott, British ambassador to the Holy See; Monsignor Javier Domingo Fernández Gonzalez, Vatican City Head of the Protocol Office; and Archbishop Francesco Canalini, a retired Apostolic Nuncio and former papal diplomat.

The King and Pope’s moment of prayer, during an ecumenical service on Thursday at the Sistine Chapel, is an important symbol of the continuing dialogue between Anglicans and Catholics.

The ecumenical movement, a drive towards worldwide Christian unity which began early in the 20th century, has seen Anglicans and Roman Catholics working towards this goal of togetherness.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly looking forward to meeting Pope Leo and celebrating together the historical significance of this visit, representing, as it does, such a landmark in relationships between the Church of England and the Catholic Church, and between the UK and the Holy See.

“At times of such global challenge, it has seldom been more important for Christian communities around the word to unite in faith and in fellowship with our partners.

“This provides a bulwark against those promoting conflict, division and tyranny, and supports our work together in harmony to protect nature, God’s creation.

“These are, of course, the issues that directly impact lives and livelihoods in Britain and around the globe, not just today but for generations to come.

“As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, the King is proud that this week’s state visit stands as a symbol and a celebration of how far we have come on that unifying journey.”

The King and Queen were due to make the state visit to the Holy See in April but the health problems of Pope Francis meant the trip was postponed, although the couple did privately meet the pontiff, who died later that month.

The two-day state visit to the Holy See begins in earnest on Thursday with a series of events beginning with the royal couple being welcomed by Pope Leo XIV.

The event will be first time the couple will have met the pontiff since he was elected to office, with Charles having met his three predecessors: Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope John Paul II.