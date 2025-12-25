Are supermarkets open on Christmas Day in the UK?
If you were banking on Christmas Day for last-minute supplies, we have got some bad news for you
It’s that time of year again when shopping aisles are bustling with families, overpacked trolleys and children begging for chocolate Santas lining the sweet aisles.
Most major supermarkets are closed on Christmas Day
Here’s all the information you need on which supermarkets are open (and when) over the festive period:
Tesco
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 9am to 7pm)
- New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)
Sainsbury’s
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
- New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
- New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
Aldi
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Lidl
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Asda
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
Co-op
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 7pm)
- New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
- New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)
Waitrose
- Christmas Day: Closed (except Welcome Break Service stations and Shell forecourts)
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: Open
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Marks and Spencer
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Morrisons
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
