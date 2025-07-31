Fire crews and mourners line streets to honour fallen firefighter Martyn Sadler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters and well-wishers lined the streets to honour the life of Martyn Sadler, who died in the line of duty during a major blaze.

The 38-year-old is being given a full ceremonial fire service funeral, with mourners paying tribute to his bravery, fearlessness and dedication to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Sadler’s coffin, draped in the Union flag, was carried atop an aerial ladder platform fire engine through the streets of Bicester in Oxfordshire.

Hundreds of people gathered along the route in respectful silence while uniformed firefighters marched behind the coffin.

Mr Sadler was killed in a fire at the Bicester Motion site on May 15, alongside fellow firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and local businessman Dave Chester, 57.

The cortege paused outside Bicester fire station at 11am, where firefighters stood to attention for a minute’s silence.

It was then travelling to the nearby St Edburg’s Church where a private service was taking place.

Ten fire crews were called to tackle the blaze, and thick black smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

Two other firefighters sustained serious injuries in the blaze and have been released from hospital.

Thames Valley Police said post-mortem examinations suggested the three victims sustained injuries “typically caused by the collapse of part of a structure”.

An investigation by the force’s major crime unit is ongoing, alongside inquiries by the Health and Safety Executive and fire investigators.

An inquest has been adjourned until November 25.

Tributes poured in after the tragedy, with Mr Sadler’s family saying he was “born to be a firefighter”.

“Coming from a strong, fire service family it was always in his blood, but it was significantly more than that with him, it was his life,” they added.

Books of condolence were opened across Bicester in the days following the fire, and two gold plaques were placed at the scene of the blaze, signed: “Love from the Bicester community.”