Lord Mayor’s Show renamed for first time to recognise Lady Mayor

The Lord Mayor’s Show will be renamed for the first time in centuries to recognise the newly elected Lady Mayor.

The three-mile-long parade, which dates back to the 13th century, will be renamed the Lady Mayor’s Show following Dame Susan Langley’s election.

She is the third woman in the city’s history to hold the year-long position, following Dame Mary Donaldson and Dame Fiona Woolf, and is the first to be styled as the Lady Mayor of the City of London.

Dame Susan said: “I’m deeply honoured to have been elected to this office, and to be leading the first ever Lady Mayor’s Show.

“To see so many people join the parade is an extraordinary moment, one that celebrates the City’s long-standing traditions and puts the spotlight on so many of the good causes that we support for the benefit of the City and the UK.

“To be part of this historic procession, riding through the streets of the Square Mile in the State Coach, and to enjoy the show’s amazing atmosphere with everyone else, will be really unforgettable.

“During my mayoralty, I will work to strengthen London’s global leadership, support business growth, and ensure that the City continues to make a positive social impact, while, I hope, demonstrating to the next generation that the City is a great place to live and work in.”

The show, which is one of the oldest and longest civic processions in the world, will be held on Saturday November 8, starting from the official mayoral residence, The Mansion House at 11am.

The tradition began when King John granted that the City of London could appoint its own mayor, however, they had to travel upriver to Westminster to pledge loyalty to the King.

The parade will include 7,000 people, 250 horses and more than 60 decorated floats to offer tradition and spectacle.

It will see 697 women from the City take part to reflect Dame Susan being the 697th person to hold the role, along with a diverse range of floats and groups representing City charities, schools, community groups, musicians, performers, financial institutions, military bands and livery companies.

Some of the highlights include a horse-drawn bus full of dames, representing The Dames Commander Society, Sir Malcolm Campbell’s restored Bluebird hydroplane and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment which will be continuing a 350-year tradition.

The show is expected to draw more than 350,000 spectators and millions of views from its live coverage on BBC One and online.

Dame Susan will succeed the current Lord Mayor, Alastair King, and take office during the Silent Ceremony on November 7, before joining the procession the following day, in what will be her first public engagement to swear her loyalty to the crown.