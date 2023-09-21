Two children taken to hospital as roof ripped off bus in crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two children have been taken to hospital after the roof was ripped off a bus in a crash.

The double-decker was heading to Saffron Walden in Essex on Thursday morning when it was in collision with a car at Clavering.

The 446 service also collided with a low tree branch during the crash, which caused the damage to the roof.

(Dawn Philpott/Facebook)

Pictures from the scene show the whole of the upper deck torn off, and an investigation has begun into how it happened.

The bus had been carrying pupils to the Joyce Frankland Academy and Saffron Walden County High School.

