Two children taken to hospital as roof ripped off bus in crash
Double-decker involved in collision with car in Essex
Two children have been taken to hospital after the roof was ripped off a bus in a crash.
The double-decker was heading to Saffron Walden in Essex on Thursday morning when it was in collision with a car at Clavering.
The 446 service also collided with a low tree branch during the crash, which caused the damage to the roof.
Pictures from the scene show the whole of the upper deck torn off, and an investigation has begun into how it happened.
The bus had been carrying pupils to the Joyce Frankland Academy and Saffron Walden County High School.
More follows on this breaking news story....
