Labour MP suggests he would give up seat for Andy Burnham Commons return

Labour MP Clive Lewis has suggested he would be willing to give up his parliamentary seat to allow Andy Burnham to mount a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer.

Greater Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham has been touted as a possible successor to the Prime Minister, but would need to return to the Commons to launch a bid for the top job.

The former New Labour minister and ex-MP for Leigh dropped repeated hints he was eyeing a Westminster comeback ahead of Labour’s September conference.

Last week’s extraordinary Labour briefing war over alleged manoeuvring by Cabinet ministers focused fresh attention on Sir Keir’s position.

On Wednesday, backbencher Mr Lewis indicated he could vacate his Norwich South seat for Mr Burnham.

He told the BBC’s Politics Live: “It’s a question I’ve asked myself, and I’d have to obviously consult with my wife as well and family, but do you know what? If I’m going to sit here and say country before party, party before personal ambition, then yes, I have to say yes, don’t I?”

The MP said he had spoken to Mr Burnham as he complained about the Labour Government’s “quandary”.

Mr Lewis last week called for the Greater Manchester mayor’s return to Parliament as he said Sir Keir’s situation was “not tenable” and that he should “put country before party” and quit.

It followed a tough week for the Labour leader that saw the briefing spat and confusion over tax rises in the upcoming Budget amid persistent dire poll ratings.

No 10 declined to comment.