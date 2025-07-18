Four students killed in crash after driver lost control at about 94mph – inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four students died when a car crashed into a building after the driver lost control while over the drink-drive limit travelling at about 94mph in a 30mph zone, an inquest heard.

Makyle Bayley, 22, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, 21, Anthony Hibbert, 24, and Daljang Wol, 22, died at the scene of the crash in Magdalen Street, Colchester, shortly before 4.40am on February 1.

All four were students at the University of Essex and were born in London.

Essex Coroner’s Court heard on Friday that Mr Bayley was driving the Ford Focus, and had a blood alcohol level of about 2.5 times the drink drive limit, according to toxicology results.

Analysis of footage from a CCTV camera 170 metres away from where the car crashed showed the car was travelling at about 94mph, give or take 6.3mph, the court heard.

Essex’s senior coroner Lincoln Brookes said the medical cause of death for Mr Bayley and Miss Darold-Tchikaya was severe traumatic head injuries, and for Mr Wol and Mr Hibbert it was multiple injuries.

Mr Brookes concluded all four died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Mr Brookes said they were students at the University of Essex and three of them were promising basketball players, “all of them with a lot of potential and dreams for the future”.

They met up for an “ordinary night out as students” and people were talking afterwards, then all four got in a black Ford Focus ST.

He said: “It was driven by Makyle Bayley, I’m quite satisfied that three of them were under the influence of alcohol, Makyle Bayley over 2.5 times the limit for drink driving in this country, and for what it’s worth, his two male friends were also in drink but of course they weren’t driving. I note that Eva it seems had not been drinking at all.”

Mr Brookes added the vehicle was seen at “great speed” and said he does not know why.

About 180 metres from the final resting point, his speed was about 94mph, give or take about 6mph, the car had its headlights on and they had their seat belts on, the coroner said.

He added it was the speed and intoxication that were the main drivers in understanding the crash.

The vehicle’s off-side wheel hit a small island and it went across the opposite carriageway, over the footpath, hitting steps outside a property, which sent the car turning and collided roof-first on its side into a building, ending up either wholly or partially inside the building, Mr Brookes said.

“There was no possibility of these individuals ever being saved,” he said.

The coroner gave his conclusion then told the court what would be on the records, and in terms of Mr Bayley, said he “died of severe traumatic head injuries when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building”.

He added: “He had lost control of his vehicle due to grossly excessive speed, approximately 94mph in a 30mph zone, and alcohol intoxication.

“The three other passengers also died.”

Pen portraits of Mr Bayley, Ms Darold-Tchikaya, Mr Hibbert and Mr Wol, written by their families, were read to the court by the coroner.

Mr Bayley’s family described him as a “truly remarkable young man whose light and energy touched all who knew him”.

Their statement added: “You were the best of all of us, you will never be forgotten.”

Mr Wol’s family said he was “always encouraging those around him to strive for the best”, and added: “We wish to convey to the inquest that Daljang was a valued member of not just his family but his community.”

Mr Hibbert’s family said: “It’s difficult to summarise 24 years of memories, love, joy and happiness in one sitting, but what we can take away from today is that TJ has played an important role in our lives. He knew how to live life to the fullest.”

They added: “The void that he has left can never be filled and he will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

And Ms Darold-Tchikaya’s family described her as a “calm and kind soul”.

They said: “There are no words to describe our despair and pain, we will miss our beautiful daughter until the end of time.”

The coroner offered his condolences to the families who attended the inquest.