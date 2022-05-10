✕ Close Related video: Coleen Rooney arrives at High Court for the start of ‘Wagatha Christie’ dispute

Coleen Rooney “revelled in” the Wagatha Christie nickname she was given after she claimed to have tracked down the source of leaked stories about her to fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.

In a skeleton argument submitted to the trial earlier in the hearing, lawyers for Vardy said Mrs Rooney’s post that she had discovered the source of the leak was a “serious attack on Mrs Vardy”.

Hugh Tomlinson QC, representing Mrs Vardy, told the court: “We say this careful investigation was flawed from the start.

“The fact someone has an account doesn’t mean they are the only person who accessed it. Mrs Rooney was then dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’. Something that she appears to have revelled in.

“She copied in her mobile phone, we recently discovered, the little photographs people had done making her up as Agatha Christie and so on.”

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.