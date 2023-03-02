Constance Marten – latest news: Baby’s body found in search for aristocrat’s missing newborn
Police have arrested Marten and her partner Mark Gordon on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter
Constance Marten: Police confirm body found in search for missing baby
A body has been found in the search for the newborn baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, police have confirmed.
The remains of a baby were found in a wooded area close to where the aristocrat and her partner were arrested on Monday.
The pair remain in custody having been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and gross negligence manslaughter.
Chief Superintendent James Collis from Sussex Police said the announcement will be “heartbreaking” for the local community.
He said: “I understand that the conclusion of this search will be heartbreaking for the local community and the wider public who have been impacted by and so supportive of this search and the investigation from the outset.”
Officers from Sussex Police and Metropolitan Police had been scouring 90 square miles of countryside, working day and night using helicopters, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones.
Marten, 35, comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections. A missing person operation was launched after the car she and Gordon were travelling in was found abandoned and on fire at the edge of the M61 on January 5.
A body has been found in the search for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten’s missing newborn baby.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, detectives say.
The 35-year-old and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested in Brighton on Monday night, following a more than seven-week search sparked by the discovery of their burnt-out car on the M61 near Bolton.
The couple were detained by Sussex Police after being spotted by a member of the public, prompting an intensive search for their baby, which was not with the couple.
Constance Marten’s father: My immense relief she’s been found
The father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten has spoken of his “immense relief” that his daughter has been found but said he was extremely worried about her newborn baby.
Napier Marten, who issued two heartfelt pleas while his daughter was on the run with her convicted rapist partner, told The Independent that “whatever the weather, I love her dearly and will support her best I can”.
But he added that it would have been “far better if they had handed themselves in earlier”.
Moment police swoop in to arrest Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Surveillance footage shows the moment police swooped in to arrest Constance Marten and her partner, Mark Gordon.
The couple was found by officers in Brighton following a tip-off from the public, but were without their newborn baby.
Police have further charged the couple on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They were travelling by taxi across the UK after their car was found burned on a motorway in Greater Manchester.
Watch here.
Watch: Inside Constance Marten’s aristocratic childhood home
This video gives a glimpse inside the aristocratic childhood home of Constance Marten.
The runaway aristocrat and her convicted sex offender partner were found and arrested in Brighton, without their newborn baby.
The remains of a baby were found in a wooded area close to where the pair was arrested on Monday, the police said.
Parkland scoured in urgent search for missing baby
Specialist teams scoured parkland around a mile from where aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested.
Dozens of officers from the Metropolitan Police and a team from London Search and Rescue were seen in Wild Park Local Nature Reserve, which backs onto Hollingbury Golf Course, in Brighton, East Sussex.
The officers, some wearing jackets indicating they were dog handlers, searched underneath sticks and logs close to where the two sites meet.
Read more here.
Voices: ‘It was like losing her to a cult’: My daughter was estranged, I know the Marten family’s pain
Contact with our much-loved daughter was on-and-off. We knew she was living with someone making her very ill indeed, though it was years before we discovered the extent of it, writes Anne Atkins:
Listening to Marten’s appeal, I was immediately taken back to a friend’s Christmas party. Seven or eight years ago, perhaps – pleasant company, lovely food and drink, carols. I was enjoying myself as best I could. Until, that is, our kind hostess asked for news of our daughter and I erupted into such racking, wild and keening sobs I had to leave the room.
I howled and heaved. Even long after calming down enough to return and apologise, on my way home I fell off my bicycle into the middle of the road. I barely cared if I’d hurt myself or if traffic came.
I spent that Christmas and the month or two either side with no idea whether our daughter was alive or dead. On hearing this, sometime later, my husband said: “But of course she was alive. We’d have heard, otherwise.”
Who is Napier Marten? Father who made emotional appeal for daughter missing with baby
The aristocratic Marten family has dominated headlines in recent weeks after 35-year-old Constance Marten, her newborn baby and partner, a convicted rapist, became the subject of a “high risk” missing person investigation.
Napier Marten had urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Appealing to his daughter in January, Mr Marten said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.
How Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were caught: A chance encounter outside a corner shop
Fifty-three days after going on the run with a newborn baby, missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon were finally caught – with help from a member of the public outside a corner shop.
The couple were recognised by a passer-by thanks to media appeals, and police swooped just six minutes later as they walked up a nearby Brighton street.
“Just after 9.30pm, yesterday [Monday] evening a member of the public – off the back of media reporting of images of the couple – sighted them outside of the Mulberrys convenience store on Hollingbury Place,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told a press conference.
“They saw the couple withdrawing cash and dialled 999. The time between that call being registered and police arriving at the scene was six minutes.”
He described Ms Marten and Gordon as “heavily clothed for outdoor activity” and said they underwent medical checks in custody.
Remains found in woodland following search for Constance Marten’s baby
Remains have been found in an area of woodland following a major search for Constance Marten’s two-month-old baby.
Hundreds of officers from the Metropolitan Police and Sussex Police, as well as search and rescue volunteers, scoured 90 square miles of land near Brighton over the course of two days in search of the infant.
On Wednesday evening, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told reporters a baby’s remains had been found close to where Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested on suspicion of child neglect on Monday.
The pair had been avoiding police for several weeks and were detained by officers on Stanmer Villas in the city, but the child was not with them – sparking a widespread search in the Sussex undergrowth.
Helicopters, sniffer dogs, drones and thermal imaging cameras were all deployed during the two-day operation.
Friend of Constance Marten ‘warned’ her about falling in love with dangerous men
A friend of Constance Marten has claimed she previously warned the missing mother about the type of men she “falls in love with” but that she “doesn’t listen to anyone”.
Noisette Tahoun, who worked at the same film production company as Ms Marten in Cairo, Egypt, in 2010, said she was “not shocked” when she found out that the 35-year-old had been reported missing.
Speaking to The Independent, Ms Tahoun said she had told the heiress to “take care of the people she gets close to”.
