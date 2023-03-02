✕ Close Constance Marten: Police confirm body found in search for missing baby

A body has been found in the search for the newborn baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, police have confirmed.

The remains of a baby were found in a wooded area close to where the aristocrat and her partner were arrested on Monday.

The pair remain in custody having been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and gross negligence manslaughter.

Chief Superintendent James Collis from Sussex Police said the announcement will be “heartbreaking” for the local community.

He said: “I understand that the conclusion of this search will be heartbreaking for the local community and the wider public who have been impacted by and so supportive of this search and the investigation from the outset.”

Officers from Sussex Police and Metropolitan Police had been scouring 90 square miles of countryside, working day and night using helicopters, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones.

Marten, 35, comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections. A missing person operation was launched after the car she and Gordon were travelling in was found abandoned and on fire at the edge of the M61 on January 5.