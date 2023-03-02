Constance Marten – latest news: Runaway couple charged with manslaughter of their baby
The Crown Prosecution Service said the aristocrat and her partner were also accused of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice
Constance Marten: Police say baby found in woods ‘had been dead for some time’
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area.
An infant’s remains were found on Wednesday after a major two-day search operation in Sussex.
Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were apprehended by Sussex Police on the outskirts of Brighton on Monday night, after a more than seven-week search.
On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said it is “too early” to provide a specific date of death, adding that the infant had been dead for “several weeks”.
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police, said: “At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender and post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.
“Despite this, based on our inquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe sadly the baby may have been dead for some time before they were found.”
The pair are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Runaway couple Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with the manslaughter of their baby.
Barry Hughes, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said the CPS had authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the pair after the body of the baby was found in woodland on Wednesday.
“Constance Marten, aged 35, and Mark Gordon, aged 48, have also been charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.”
Police confirm baby remains were discovered by officers
Police have confirmed that a baby’s remains in Sussex were discovered by officers and not a member of the public.
Reports on Thursday suggested the infant was discovered by a member of the public after a major two-day search operation in Sussex.
However, police confirmed that the baby was found by the force.
Residents living near a woodland area between Brentwood Crescent, Hutton Road and Burstead Close said they noticed a heavy police presence around the time officers said remains had been found on Wednesday.
Julia, 83, whose house overlooks the woodland said: “I was having dinner and my granddaughter said ‘they have found the baby.’
“I looked out of the window and said ‘they must have found the baby at the back. They had the forensics out in tents, there were half a dozen people and there were two white tents.
“I think they found the baby right opposite my bedroom. It is very upsetting, we were all in tears last night.”
Pictured: vigil held for Constance Marten’s baby
Note reveals person heard baby’s ‘cries’
A note left close to where Constance Marten’s baby’s body was found has revealed that a person heard the baby’s cries.
The member of the public said they “should have followed” the baby’s “cries” in a card they left at the scene.
The anonymous message read: “RIP little darling, am so traumatised. I should have followed your cries.”
How Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were caught: A chance encounter outside a corner shop
Fifty-three days after going on the run with a newborn baby, missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon were finally caught – with help from a member of the public outside a corner shop.
The couple were recognised by a passer-by thanks to media appeals, and police swooped just six minutes later as they walked up a nearby Brighton street.
“Just after 9.30pm, yesterday [Monday] evening a member of the public – off the back of media reporting of images of the couple – sighted them outside of the Mulberrys convenience store on Hollingbury Place,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told a press conference.
“They saw the couple withdrawing cash and dialled 999. The time between that call being registered and police arriving at the scene was six minutes.”
Police swooped in six minutes after a member of the public recognised the couple’s faces from news
Baby may have been dead for ‘several weeks’, say police
In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said it is believed the baby may have been dead for “several weeks”.
He said: “My team has been working on this investigation for the past eight weeks and we have travelled across the country as part of our searches for this baby.
“We are all truly devastated by the outcome and we know this emotion is also being felt here in Brighton and across the country today.
“While there are still many unanswered questions it is important that we give the investigation team the time and space they need to establish more details about the circumstances of this tragic death.
“At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.
“Despite this, based on the inquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe, sadly, the baby had been dead for several weeks before they were found. It’s too early for us to provide a more specific date.”
Police believe the baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon “may have been dead for some time” and have been unable to confirm its gender, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers are continuing to search the area where the remains of a baby were found after an aristocrat and her boyfriend were arrested without their child on Monday.
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a passer-by spotted them in Brighton.
Flowers have been laid near where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday
