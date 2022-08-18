Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance
‘It was traumatising,’ says daughter who used a football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep her father dry
An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.
The great-grandfather, whose name was given only as David, suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.
His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”
His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.
The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t arrive at the house in St Columb Road, near Newquay, until 11.30am on Tuesday.
Have you experienced similar long waits? If so email matt.mathers@independent.co.uk
They said they called four or five times through the night, and were assured paramedics would be with them “soon”.
The family said operators told them not to move the injured man in case doing so made his injuries worse, which is why they built the shelter.
It comes amid reports of lengthy waiting times for treatment in Cornwall, with patients saying they have waited outside the county’s only major hospital – the Royal Cornwall Hospital (RCH) in Treliske, Truro – for hours and even days.
The injured man, David, is now recovering at the RCH. His family tweeted a picture of the makeshift shelter.
Trevor said: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over. That was 7.30pm on Monday. We dialled 999 but an ambulance didn’t arrive for over 15 hours.
“We kept ringing and they would say we will be with you soon. My wife was a nervous wreck. They kept telling us not to move him, so we borrowed a football goal from next door and used a tarpaulin. It was traumatising.”
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and local Conservative MP Steve Double have been approached for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies