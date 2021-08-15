Hero cat’s miaows leads rescuers to 83-year-old owner stuck down ravine

An 83-year-old woman was rescued from a ravine after her cat’s “persistent” miaows led search teams to her location.

Police in Cornwall said emergency crews were alerted to the injured woman, who had fallen more than 20 metres, by her pet Piran, who was miaowing from the corner of a large maize field near her home.

The unnamed woman was taken to hospital in an air ambulance on Saturday afternoon and is said to be in a stable condition.

Bodmin Police said Piran “saved the day”.

A witness told the BBC the cat’s “quite persistent” mioaws were all it took to direct rescuers to its owner.

“It's a massive 'well done' to all the emergency services who worked together and to Piran,” the unidentified onlooker said. “The outcome could have been a lot worse.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This afternoon officers from Bodmin were tasked to conduct a search for a missing 83-year-old female.

“The female was located by a member of the public who had spotted the female’s cat, meowing in the corner of a large maize field near to her home address.

“The elderly female had fallen approximately 70ft down a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain.

“Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance, along with their specialist water rescue team, Cornwall Air Ambulance, and SWAST [South Western Ambulance Service].

“The female was hoisted back up to the field on a stretcher via line rescue. She was then taken to hospital via the Air Ambulance in a stable condition.

“Piran the cat saved the day!”