Thousands of people across the country have marked the coronation with street celebrations, tea parties and lunches, as the festivities to mark King Charles III‘s crowning continued for a second day.

Saturday’s ceremony – a mingling of solemn religious rites and royal pomp – saw Charles become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey since 1066.

On Sunday, formality gave way to festivity as Britons joined together to share in a day of eating, drinking and music-making – with the coronation concert set to bring the weekend to a rousing conclusion.

People celebrate Britain's King Charles' coronation with the Big Lunch at Regent's Park (REUTERS)

Many have dressed up in royal-themed costumes to make the most of the occasion (EPA)

A palace spokeswoman said lunches were planned from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.

Alongside the thousands of street parties expected to be held at the weekend, people were encouraged to come together across the country for what was known as the Coronation Big Lunch.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a big lunch in Cranleigh, while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence sat down to a community street party in Swindon. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, meanwhile, attended a big lunch in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh sample a coronation chicken pie at a Big Lunch with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bunting-lined Downing Street was also abuzz with coronation jamboree, with guests arriving for a lunch with the prime minister and his wife.

There was a hum of excited chatter as those invited sipped fruit drinks and took photos in front of the famous Number 10 door as they awaited the arrival of Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak pets his dog Nova during as he welcomes guests to No 10 (AFP via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak slices cake for guests at a street party outside Downing Street (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In Windsor, cries of affection rung out as the Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance to meet fans congregating for the coronation concert.

Crowds started arriving at Windsor Castle hours before the star-studded concert starts at 8pm on Sunday, with many draped in Union flags and wearing Union flag dresses.

Kate and William arrived at the Long Walk sipping gin and beer, as fans, who have waited out for hours, ran over to greet them.

William and Kate meet members of the public on the Long Walk (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

One little girl got so overwhelmed that she burst into tears upon meeting the royals, while William could be heard telling another group to “enjoy the concert”.

Kate hugs a young girl during an impromptu walkabout through Windsor (BBC)

Members of the public and organisers from a number of charities expressed their enthusiasm ahead of the event.

Lucinda Spelman-Ives, from Wilstock, who raised over £1 million to fund a community hub, hopes the Big Lunch will “unify and bring everyone together being part of history, making amazing memories, laughing and meeting lots of people who have never met before”.

“Everyone is bursting with pride after yesterday’s ceremony,” she told the PA news agency.

People celebrate King Charles' coronation with the Big Lunch at Regent's Park (Reuters)

Coronation festivities erupt in Alfriston, East Sussex (AP)

“This will be a very special memory for us all. Long live the Big Lunches and long live the King.”

Kate Welch, chairwoman of Acumen Community Buildings at The Old Rectory in Sunderland, and part of one of the biggest parties in the North East said: “The coronation badge is shining from our building, we’ve made lots of red, white, and blue chains with bunting and flags out in force.

“We expect 4,000 people to join us tomorrow for Houghton-le-Spring’s Coronation Big Lunch and the whole town is buzzing with excitement.”

Emily Connally, who leads the Cherwell Collective in Oxford, an organisation inspiring people to live more sustainably, is “thrilled” to be part of the Big Lunch.

King Charles’ insignia is seen on the grass along the seafront in Morecambe (REUTERS)

Residents of the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey have a street party with BBQ, drinks and a bouncy castle (Getty)

Ms Connally and her team, who are “buzzing with excitement” will serve dishes using locally sourced ingredients.

“We’re especially thrilled because of (Charles’s) climate legacy, as our work tries to set an example of sustainable celebration,” she told PA.

“We’ve laid tables using only surplus decorations including cut flowers. We’re cooking food for an expected 500 people using only surplus and food we grow within one mile. We’re even doing our take on the official Big Lunch dish.”

A royal fan attends a picnic while waiting for a coronation concert at Windsor Castle (REUTERS)

Musicians play their instruments as people sit at long tables to eat their lunch as in London (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Charles has also encouraged residents to take part in volunteer activities Monday, which is a bank holiday. Buckingham Palace said the Big Help Out on Monday will “highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation”.

A palace spokesperson said: “In tribute to the King’s public service, it will encourage people to try volunteering, and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.

“The aim of Big Help Out is to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.”

A child jumps to pop a soap bubble during the Big Lunch celebrations on Holland Street in London (AP)

The palace spokesperson said that, according to the latest polling, an estimated 6.5 million people say they are planning to take part in the Big Help Out, ranging from community litter picks to signing up to longer-term volunteering opportunities with a wide range of charities.

The palace said that while “wholly supportive” of the Big Help Out initiatives on Monday, Charles and Camilla will not be attending any of the events in person.