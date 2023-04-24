The payments are part of a package of wider government support (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Millions of people across the UK will start receiving a £301 cost of living payment, starting today, to help with soaring energy costs and food price inflation.

It is the first of three payments, totalling up to £900, for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as universal credit or pension credit, in 2023/24.

The first payment will be made between April 25 and May 17. Around 8 million households will receive the government assistance that was developed to help people during the cost of living crisis.

The Department for Work and Pensions will send payments automatically and directly to recipients’ bank accounts, with a reference of their national insurance number followed by “DWP COL”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “These payments will give a financial boost to more than eight million households as we continue to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable, while the best way we can protect people from high costs is to halve inflation by the end of this year.”