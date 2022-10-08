Girl among 10 killed in petrol station blast ‘had gone to buy mother’s birthday cake’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A young girl who had gone to buy her mother’s birthday cake was among the 10 people killed in a petrol station explosion in Ireland.

Police said investigations pointed to a “tragic accident” the day after the blast in County Donegal.

Officers gave an updated death toll of 10 on Saturday afternoon. This included four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age.

All victims were from the Creeslough area where the blast that ripped through a petrol station and nearby buildings took place.

It was “one of the largest civilian casualities in recent times” that officers had dealt, a police spokesperson said.

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

One person remained in hospital in critical condition, officials said. Seven others were understood to be in a stable condition.

Garda press spokesman Liam Geraghty said: “The emergency services continue a search and recovery operation at the site this afternoon but based on the information available to An Garda Siochana at this time it is not expected that there will be any further casualties located and there are no outstanding reports of unaccounted for persons.”

The press conference held a short moment’s silence for the victims.

The explosion ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings on Friday afternoon.

Police say 10 people were killed in the explosion (Getty Images)

Police have updated the death toll for the explosion in County Donegal (PA)

Superintendent David Kelly from Milford garda station told a press conference on Saturday: “This is a tragedy for our community. There are families left devastated.

“I want to offer, on behalf of myself and my colleagues that attended the scene, our very sincere condolences.

He added: “I would like say as well, and forgive me if I get a bit emotional because you are dealing with the public.

“At this point in time, we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.”

More follows...