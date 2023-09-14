Crown court backlog hits new record high with more than 64,000 cases waiting

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The backlog at crown courts in England and Wales has hit a new record high, with more than 64,000 trials not yet resolved, official figures show.

Data published on Thursday by HM Courts and Tribunals Service shows 64,015 crown court cases were open in July, up by 402 compared to June – and 4,654 higher than the same time last year.

The figures represent the sixth consecutive monthly rise – and will come as another blow to the government’s hopes of achieving its target to cut the backlog to 53,000 by March 2025.

The backlog has soared in recent years, rising from 37,000 to 55,000 in a single year in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated delays in the justice system.

The number of cases waiting to be heard in magistrates’ courts – where nearly all cases will have initial hearings – also rose by more than 6,000 in July, hitting more than 350,000.

More follows...