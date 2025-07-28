Five people charged in investigation into deaths of two men seven years ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people have been charged with conspiracy to murder as part of an investigation into the deaths of two men in Coventry seven years ago.

Johnny Robbins, 33, disappeared on March 21 2018, and is believed to have been tortured before being murdered. His body has never been found.

Mr Robbins’ death has been linked by detectives to the murder of 28-year-old Daniel Shaw, who was found with gunshot injuries to his chest in Copland Place, Tile Hill, four days after Mr Robbins was last seen.

Five people were arrested in an early morning operation at addresses in Coventry and Warwickshire on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

The charges relate to the alleged kidnap, torture and murder of Mr Robbins only, as detectives have so far not been able to gather sufficient evidence to charge anyone in relation to the death of Daniel Shaw, the force added.

Sam Jones, 26, and Ben Whyley, 36, have both been charged with kidnap, false imprisonment, wounding with intent and conspiracy to murder.

Jordan Doswell, 29, and Junior Makosso, 28, have both been charged with false imprisonment, wounding with intent and conspiracy to murder.

Thomas Young, 29, has been charged with kidnap and false imprisonment.

All five will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon.

Six other people who were arrested or voluntarily interviewed last year as part of the investigation will face no further action.

Senior Investigating Officer Jenny Birch said: “This is a really significant development in our investigation into the deaths of Johnny and Daniel.

“We have said from the outset that we were absolutely committed to establishing the truth behind what happened to them, and that has been true throughout the many years we have been investigating.

“We have spoken to Johnny and Daniel’s families today to update them on the latest developments, and will continue to support them.

“Seven years have passed, and allegiances change. We still need people with information about what happened to do the right thing – pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”

Detectives are still appealing for information about the whereabouts of Ryan Hobday, from Coventry, who was 28 in 2018, who is wanted in connection with the murders, although officers believe he may also have been murdered.

Anyone with information on the location of Hobday, or with any other information, can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.