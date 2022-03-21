✕ Close Boris Johnson announces legal isolation for Covid to end from Thursday

The NHS is rolling out a second round of Covid booster vaccines as infections surge across the UK.

From Monday over 75s, care home residents and those with weak immune systems will be able to book another jab.

Covid cases have been steadily increasing since the end of February when the government lifted all remaining restrictions.

Despite the rise in cases Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said the government's "level of concern" has not changed.

This, he told the BBC, was because the number of people in hospital with the illness "are still well below their peak".

He said the rise in cases was due to people mixing more after normal life resumed following the axing of curbs and the more infectious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, although “we know that vaccines work just as well against this sub-variant.”

The health secretary also said “that it’s possible there will be an autumn booster campaign, probably for those that are 50 and over”.