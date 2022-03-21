Covid news - live: Spring booster jabs offered as rising cases blamed on ‘more infectious’ Omicron sub-variant
Health secretary Sajid Javid says rising cases due to lifting of restrictions and more infectious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron
The NHS is rolling out a second round of Covid booster vaccines as infections surge across the UK.
From Monday over 75s, care home residents and those with weak immune systems will be able to book another jab.
Covid cases have been steadily increasing since the end of February when the government lifted all remaining restrictions.
Despite the rise in cases Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said the government's "level of concern" has not changed.
This, he told the BBC, was because the number of people in hospital with the illness "are still well below their peak".
He said the rise in cases was due to people mixing more after normal life resumed following the axing of curbs and the more infectious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, although “we know that vaccines work just as well against this sub-variant.”
The health secretary also said “that it’s possible there will be an autumn booster campaign, probably for those that are 50 and over”.
Scotland eases restrictions despite record infections
Coronavirus restrictions in Scotland are being eased despite infection levels said to be at record highs.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed last week that from Monday businesses such as bars and restaurants are no longer required to retain customer contact details.
The legal requirement for businesses, places of worship and others to “take reasonably practicable measures” set out in Scottish government coronavirus guidance is also being ended.
The move comes in the wake of figures from the Office for National Statistics showing levels of Covid infection in Scotland have hit another record high.
They have now risen for seven weeks in a row, with 376,300 people likely to have had the virus last week - or one in 14 - up from one in 18 people the previous week.
Vulnerable offered second booster jab
Vulnerable people in England will begin receiving invitations for the spring Covid booster from Monday.
People aged 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed will be able to book from 7am.
The booster will be made available to around five million people, with 600,000 expected to receive invitations in the first week.
Local NHS teams will also be contacting care homes to arrange the jab for people who are eligible and have been invited.
The move comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended the spring top-up as a precautionary measure.
Deltacron and Stealth Omicron differences explained as Covid infections in UK surge again
Hopes that the pandemic was over may have been premature if the latest Covid figures are anything to go by.
Overall coronavirus cases in the UK continue to rise, with more than 170,000 new cases reported on March 14 alone.
New Covid-19 sub-variants are believed to be behind a global surge that has resulted in China’s first deaths in a year, record numbers of infections in South Korea, a 14 per cent jump in cases in Africa and, here in the UK, rising hospital numbers.
Deltacron and Stealth Omicron are two strains that appear to be ushering in yet another new phase of the fight against coronavirus.
My colleague Colin Drury reports:
Two new Covid-19 variants are surging across the globe but what exactly are they? And should we be worried?
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic.
We’ll bring you updates through the day as Britons are offered a second booster jab amid rising cases.
