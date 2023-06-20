All the evidence heard in the Covid inquiry so far

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain “may not have been very well prepared at all” for Covid-19, the official inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic has heard.

Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel for the inquiry, said in his opening statement on Tuesday that the nation was “taken by surprise” by “significant aspects” of the disease that has been recorded on 226,977 death certificates.

Baroness Heather Hallett opened the inquiry, saying the British people deserve a “thorough investigation” into government planning for the pandemic and the events that unfolding during it.

Lady Hallett accepted that it would be a “huge task” for her team to meet its “ambitious timetable”, with the probe expected to run until summer 2026.

The inquiry has been divided into four modules: resilience and preparedness, core UK decision-making and political governance, impact of the pandemic on healthcare and vaccines and therapeutics.

Below are some of the key moments from day one of the inquiry.

Day one

Chair pays tribute to people who lost their lives

Lady Hallet paid tribute to bereaved family members as she opened the first hearing.

People hold pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (Belinda Jiao/PA) (PA Wire)

At the start of the inquiry, videos were played showing people telling their stories and describing how their family members had died alone or had been rushed to hospital.

One woman cried as she told how her father had died but then, just a few days later, her sister also died. She said she suffered guilt over the way they had died. Another woman said she had "lost everything", while others described suffering anxiety.

UK may not have been prepared for pandemic

The UK may not have been "very well prepared at all" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the official inquiry’s lead lawyer said.

Lead counsel Hugo Keith KC questioned whether the nation was equipped to offer substantial protection to the public as leaders had promised when the Department of Health and Social Care, along with the three devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, published a Covid-19 action plan.

Hugo Keith KC says UK may not have been prepared for pandemic (Covid 19 Inquiry)

"The plan stated that the United Kingdom was well prepared to respond in a way that offered substantial protection to the public. Whether that was actually the case will be examined in module one.

"Even at this stage before hearing the evidence it is apparent that we might not have been very well prepared at all."

Very little thought given to impact of lockdowns

Mr Keith said there was “very little thought” given to the impact lockdowns could have on the country.

"Very little thought was given to how, if it proved to be necessary, how something as complex, difficult and damaging as a national lockdown could be put in place at all.

"Equally, there appears to have been a failure to think through the potentially massive impact on education and on the economy in trying to control a runaway virus in this way."

Mr Keith also questioned whether past experiences could have led to complacency in planning, adding: "Did our experience of the 2009 swine flu lead to concerns about overreacting?"

Brexit could have ‘crowded out’ planning for pandemic

Hugo Keith KC suggested to the Covid inquiry that preparing for Brexit "crowded out and prevented" the work that was needed to improve pandemic preparedness.

He said: "The pandemic struck the United Kingdom just as it was leaving the European Union. That departure required an enormous amount of planning and preparation, particularly to address what were likely to be the severe consequences of a no-deal exit on food and medicine supplies, travel and transport, business borders and so on.

"It is clear that such planning, from 2018 onwards, crowded out and prevented some or perhaps a majority of the improvements that central government itself understood were required to be made to resilience planning and preparedness.”

Evidence likely to show ‘chaos’ in government

Evidence is likely to show a lack of responsibility in government and "chaos" which led to a slow reaction to a pandemic where "lost time is measured in lost lives", the Covid inquiry has been told.

Pete Weatherby KC, of Covid Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said: "The families expect the evidence will show a lack of responsibility in Government for civil emergency preparedness, with little or no ministerial leadership and the chaos of committees which led to poor planning and ultimately a reactive rather than proactive response to the virus.

"We anticipate the evidence will show that the most fundamental consequence of this was a slow reaction. And with a pandemic, time is of the essence and lost time is measured in lost lives."

NHS England ‘failed to prepare PPE stocks’

Failures of planning and preparation for personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare staff "led to the ludicrous spectacle of doctors making aprons from bin liners" during the pandemic.

Brian Stanton, lawyer for the British Medical Association, listed the ways in which medical workers had to improvise due to the lack of adequate protective clothing.

He said: "Frontline staff often had to go without PPE, buy their own, use homemade, donated or expired items, and reuse single-use items. Staff also had to use items that were out of date, with multiple expired stickers visibly layered on top of each other.

"Many felt pressured to work without adequate protection, with consequences for their mental and physical health."

Politicians presided over ‘chaos’

The barrister representing bereaved families in Scotland told the inquiry that political leaders "stand accused of presiding over a carousel of chaos".

Claire Mitchell KC demanded answers as to whether politicians in the UK and devolved administrations could put aside political differences and act in the public interest, as well as justifications for delays in lockdown and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

She told the inquiry "at best, those in charge sought to prepare for the wrong pandemic" and the UK was "woefully under-prepared for the virus that swept our shores".

The inquiry is covering the whole of the UK, although Scotland will hold its own probe.

David Cameron gives evidence

David Cameron conceded it was a “mistake” for government not to consider different types of disease when planning for future pandemics but denied that his austerity policies damaged the UK’s ability to respond to the pandemic.

The former prime minister said that the primary focus was preparing for a flu pandemic, adding “groupthink” had inhibited officials’ ability to think about other respiratory infections.

Giving evidence to the inquiry, he said that “much more time” was spent on the “dangers” of flu pandemic “rather than on potential pandemics of other, more respiratory diseases, like Covid turned out to be.”

"This is so important - so many consequences followed from that,” he added.

Mr Cameron defended his record on risk planning, pointing to his decision to set up the National Security Council, a cabinet committee which considers matters relating to national security, foreign policy, defence, trade, international relations, development, resilience and resource security.

He added, however, that there was "always a danger of group think - perhaps that is what is happening here".

"I think the failing was not to ask more questions about asymptomatic transmission."

Former prime minister David Cameron giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA) (PA Media)

Referring to austerity, Mr Cameron said “I think it was the right economic policy.”

And Mr Cameron added that the time spent focusing on flu during contingency planning was “the thing I keep coming back to” when considering the “horrors of the Covid pandemic”.

“I think it was a mistake not to look more at the range of different types of pandemic,” Mr Cameron said, giving evidence under oath.

He added: “Much more time was spent on pandemic flu and the dangers of pandemic flu rather than on potential pandemics of other, more respiratory diseases, like Covid turned out to be.

“And you know, I think this is so important because so many consequences follow from that.”

He said he had been “wrestling with” the issue, adding: “But that’s where I keep coming back to is, so much time was spent on a pandemic influenza and that was seen as the greatest danger – and we had very bad years for flu so it is a big danger..

“But why wasn’t more time and more questions asked about what turned out to be the pandemic that we faced?

“It’s very hard to answer why that’s the case. And I’m sure this public inquiry is going to spend a lot of time on that.”

He was questioned on his own warning back in 2015 that the Ebola outbreak was a “wake-up call” to the emergence of a “more aggressive and more difficult to contain” virus.

He said that his government did look at pandemics other than flu, such as Mers and Sars.

“So I think that wasn’t a failing, I think the failing was not to ask more questions about asymptomatic transmission, highly infectious… what turned out to be the pandemic we had,” he added.