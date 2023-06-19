✕ Close Related video

David Cameron has been accused of an “appalling” failure to properly prepare the UK for the Covid pandemic.

The former prime minister is due to give evidence to the official inquiry later this morning and will be asked about how austerity impacted the UK’s ability to deal with the virus.

In a searing attack ahead of the evidence session, the British Medical Association said cuts to NHS funding “left us so unprepared” for the pandemic.

BMA council chairman Professor Philip Banfield said there was "no doubt that both staff and patients were put in harm’s way" because of underfunding in the decade running up to Covid’s arrival.

“The question to Cameron, Osborne and Hunt must be: how did you allow the NHS and public health to get to such a parlous state, and fail to prepare so appallingly, that many didn’t stand a fighting chance when the wave crashed over them?" he added.