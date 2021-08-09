Anti-vax protesters attempt to storm studio at BBC Television Centre

Anti-vaccine protesters have attempted to storm the BBC's Television Centre in White City, west London.

Video shared online shows a mob of demonstrators attempting to enter the building in Shepherd’s Bush amid a heavy police presence.

Footage shared on YouTube showed scores of people gathered in a London park.

After a short while, the demonstrators can be seen exiting the park followed by a number of police officers.

One man in the crowd can be heard saying: "It might be going towards the BBC...it looks like we're going to White City guys".

People can then be heard cheering and whistling as the crowd goes on to a road.

The crowd then makes its way to the BBC Studio in White City where it is met by a heavy police presence.

Demonstraters try to force their way into the building but are pushed back by police.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green shortly after 13:00hrs, are now gathered outside commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.

“There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation.”

A BBC spokesperson said the corporation does not comment on security matters.

More follows...