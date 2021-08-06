Covid infections fall in England, figures suggest

The prevalence of Covid infections in England is estimated to have fallen to one in 75 people last week, official figures show, down from one in 65 the week before.

“In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) has decreased in the week ending 31 July 2021,” the the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

One in 75 is the equivalent of 722,300 people, down from 856,200 in the previous week.

But infection rates rose in Northern Ireland, where it was estimated one in 55 people had the virus.

In Scotland, the prevalence was lower, estimated at around one in 120 people, while in Wales it was lower still, at one in 230.

The percentage of people testing positive is estimated to have decreased in the northwest, East Midlands, West Midlands, London and the southeast, the ONS said.

Northeast England had the highest proportion of people of any region likely to test positive for coronavirus last week: around one in 40.

Yorkshire and the Humber had the second highest estimate: around one in 55.

Southeastern England had the lowest estimates: around one in 120.

In northeast England, teams of staff battling the pandemic will take to the streets this week to encourage people to get the vaccinated.

In a scheme in South Tyneside, workers will knock on doors and visit areas with high footfall to talk to residents about getting the jab.

The plan could be extended to other areas in the northeast as part of the plan to reduce infection rates in the region.