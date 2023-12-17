Five fighting for life after car crash in Leicestershire village

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Five people are fighting for life in hospital following a car crash in a Leicestershire village, police have said.

The collision involving a white Citroen C3 and a black Mercedes CLK took place on Rugby Road in Cotesbach at 8.30pm on Friday.

The five people in the Citroen, aged 18 to 34, are all in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman in her 60s, both of whom were in the Mercedes, are in hospital with injuries that could prove life-changing.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, of Leicestershire Police, said: “This is an extremely sad incident that has resulted in seven people sustaining serious injuries.

“We are currently investigating the incident and are working to establish how the collision has occurred, and the movements of both vehicles leading up to it.

“If you were travelling in the area of Rugby Road around 8.30pm and you saw either car beforehand or the collision itself, please come forward.

“We are also urging anyone who was in the Cotesbach area at the time to check their dash cam in case they have captured anything that could be useful for the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online or on 101 quoting reference 23*771092.