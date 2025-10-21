Ex-police chief charged with fraud over alleged false military service claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former police chief has been charged with fraud and misconduct in public office after allegedly lying about his military service.

Ex-Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley is accused of making false claims of being a decorated Navy officer while applying to work for the police, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Adderley is also alleged to have lied about his educational achievements.

Adderley is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 10.

The IOPC said the 59-year-old is alleged to have falsely claimed he was a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy and had served in the Falklands War.

The police watchdog said he is also accused of claiming he was entitled to wear associated service medals.

Adderley is alleged to have committed the offences between 2018 and 2024 – allegedly making the claims on his CV during his bid to become Northamptonshire Police’s chief constable in June 2018.

If convicted of fraud, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The former police chief was dismissed from the force without notice in June, with his misconduct hearing being told he wore a South Atlantic Medal (SAM), awarded to British military personnel and civilians for service in the Falklands conflict.

The hearing also heard Adderley claimed on his CV and application form when applying to become chief constable that he had been in the Royal Navy for 10 years when he had served for only two.

His tribunal was told he lied about attending the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College for four years and had been a military negotiator in Haiti despite never visiting the country.