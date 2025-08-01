Man, 76, charged with child cruelty offences over summer camp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 76-year-old man has been charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Police said it received a report on Sunday that children at a summer camp at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, had become unwell.

Eight children, all boys aged between eight and 11, and an adult, who were taken to hospital as a precaution, have all since been discharged.

Jonathon Ruben, of Landmere Lane, Ruddington, Nottingham, will be charged with three counts of wilful ill treatment relating to three boys at the summer camp between July 25 and July 29, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Friday.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its handling of the incident.

The force originally said the incident happened on Monday, before amending it to Sunday, and it is still unclear whether officers only responded on Monday, and whether that is why the force has referred itself to the IOPC.

Janine McKinney, chief crown prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of a 76-year-old man with child cruelty offences following a police investigation into a summer camp held at Stathern Lodge, Leicestershire.

“This decision has been made after reviewing a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police.

“Jonathon Ruben will be charged with three offences of wilful ill treatment of a child relating to three boys.

“This has been an extremely upsetting and shocking moment for the community, and especially for the children and parents most directly affected.

“We would like to remind all concerned that there are now active criminal proceedings against Mr Ruben, and he has the right to a fair trial.

“There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Leicestershire Police said the “owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those people who use or hire the lodge and are not connected to the incident”.

The IOPC said: “Our assessment team has examined all available evidence and concluded the matter should be independently investigated by the IOPC.

“The investigation will look at whether there were any breaches of professional behaviour – namely a failure to carry out duties and responsibilities – that resulted in a delay in Leicestershire Police’s response to what was later declared a critical incident.”