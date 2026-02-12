Kate tells children ‘kindness is key’ as she joins in school art class

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales told children “kindness is key” as she joined them for an art lesson marking Children’s Mental Health Week.

Kate visited Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, on Thursday where she admired the school’s early years facilities and met pupils, staff and parents.

During the visit, the princess, who wore a brown blazer and trousers with a light blue shirt, joined a group of children aged nine to 11 in the south London school’s art studio.

Sitting at the head of a table laden with craft supplies, Kate admired the children’s work as they used coloured pencils, glue and pipe cleaners to create “belonging maps” with the aim of prompting them to think about the people, places and experiences that help them feel secure and connected.

“Kindness is key, that’s a very important message, isn’t it?” she said to one boy as she pointed to his work.

In the art session, Kate praised another boy’s drawing of a plane, saying he was “very talented” and shared her love of tennis with another girl.

Speaking to one girl in an outdoor play area, the princess said her favourite colour was green, adding: “It reminds me of nature and being outside.”

The school is home to a therapy room run by children’s mental health charity Place2Be, of which Kate is a royal patron.

The charity founded the annual Children’s Mental Health Week, which this year has the theme This is My Place – encouraging youngsters to explore where they feel they belong and what helps them to feel safe and connected.

In one room, the princess met the mother of a boy who had received one to one counselling support from the charity after his father died while he was in reception.

His mother said that before the sessions, her son was withdrawn and “very quiet” but now “loves to talk” and recently performed in a school talent show.

The woman added that her son does not play an instrument or sing, to which Kate laughed and joked: “But he likes being on the stage.”

Twice during the visit, Kate was greeted by rows of children waving colourful homemade flags who cheered the princess loudly as she appeared.

She stopped to admire one boy’s pink flag that was decorated with a drawing of the peace symbol.

Before she left, the princess was presented with a bunch of orange and yellow flowers by a group of children including the head girl and boy.

Kate told the two to “keep up the hard work”, adding that she had been “really, really impressed” by the school and its facilities.

Writing on Instagram stories after the visit, the princess said: “This year’s Place2Be Children’s Mental Health Week is about the importance of belonging.

“It can be easy to overlook the importance of the things that matter most; love, care and time spent together.

“Belonging and connection is so important, and is a fundamental part of early childhood development.

“As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people.

The visit comes while much of the royal family’s work in recent weeks has been overshadowed by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, William and Kate issued their first public statement regarding the Epstein scandal.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Thames Valley Police said on Wednesday it has held discussions with specialist prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service about allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein and “is making progress as quickly as possible”.