MP resigns as trade envoy over northern Cyprus visit

The Labour MP for Manchester Rusholme stepped down from his role as the UK’s trade envoy to Turkey.

Rob Freeman
Saturday 16 August 2025 06:55 BST
Afzal Khan (UK Parliament/PA)
Afzal Khan (UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

A Labour MP has resigned as the UK’s trade envoy to Turkey amid controversy over a visit to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.

A government spokesman told the BBC Afzal Khan, who represents Manchester Rusholme, had stepped down from his position on Friday.

Mr Khan said the trip to the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is not recognised by the UK Government, was to visit his nephew and to receive an honorary degree.

He said he had paid for the trip himself.

Turkish troops have occupied the northern section of the Mediterranean island since 1974.

Shadow foreign minister Wendy Morton told the BBC that she welcomed Mr Khan’s resignation, but said Sir Keir Starmer should have sacked him earlier.

