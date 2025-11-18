Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
We will not tolerate ‘covert’ interference, says minister amid China spying risk

MPs, peers and parliamentary staff have been warned by MI5 over spying threats from Chinese security services.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Tuesday 18 November 2025 13:13 GMT
Dan Jarvis addressed Parliament on Tuesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Dan Jarvis addressed Parliament on Tuesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) (PA Wire)

Security minister Dan Jarvis has said the Government will not tolerate “covert and calculated” attempts by China to interfere with the UK’s sovereign affairs following an MI5 warning over an espionage threat from recruitment head-hunters.

MPs, peers and parliamentary staff have been warned by MI5 over spying threats from Chinese security services on Tuesday.

Mr Jarvis told the House of Commons they have warned China is attempting to “recruit and cultivate” individuals with access to sensitive information about Parliament and the UK Government, often masked through cover companies and head-hunters.

He added: “This activity involves a covert and calculated attempt by a foreign power to interfere with our sovereign affairs in favour of its own interests, and this Government will not tolerate it.”

The minister announced a package of measures to disrupt the threats, and that the Government is launching an “espionage action plan”.

