Lammy’s lack of poppy during PMQs branded a ‘disgrace’

David Lammy has faced criticism for not wearing a poppy at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions, with one Tory MP branding it a “disgrace”.

The Deputy Prime Minister could later be seen wearing a badge about 15 minutes into the session, as he responded to the Liberal Democrat frontbench.

He said he was “grateful” to Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson “for ensuring that despite wearing a new suit, I’ve managed to put my poppy on”.

Mr Lammy had opened Prime Minister’s Questions by paying tribute to those who had fought “to defend our freedom”.

He stood in for Sir Keir Starmer while the Prime Minister attended Cop30 in Brazil.

Mr Lammy told the Commons: “This weekend is Remembrance Sunday. We will never forget those who fought to defend our freedom. It’s been one of the greatest honours of my career to meet our troops around the world, whether in Cyprus, the Gulf or Australia.

“This week, the Government announced the biggest renewal of armed forces housing in more than 50 years, kickstarting one of Britain’s most ambitious building programmes in decades.”

Later, addressing his missing poppy, Mr Lammy said: “I bought a new suit this morning because my godmother said she would be watching.”

He added: “I’m very grateful to the honourable member for Sunderland South (Ms Phillipson) for ensuring that despite wearing a new suit, I’ve managed to put my poppy on.

“We wear a poppy to remember all those who fought and died for this country. They represented every walk of life, every race and every religion.”

In a post on X, Conservative former minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “A disgrace that David Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister of this nation and standing in for the Prime Minister at PMQs, is not wearing a poppy.”

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice also took to the platform to write: “Deputy Prime Minister fails to wear poppy whilst remembering our brave veterans and the fallen.”