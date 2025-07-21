Lammy and counterparts accuse Israel of depriving Gazans of ‘human dignity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has joined other foreign ministers in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Gazans “of human dignity” as they called on the war to “end now”.

The Foreign Secretary and counterparts from 24 other nations including Australia, Canada and France, plus the EU commissioner for equality, urged the Israeli government to “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid”.

They also described proposals to move 600,000 Palestinians to a so-called “humanitarian city” in Rafah as “completely unacceptable”.

In a statement shared on Monday afternoon, the politicians said: “The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths.

“The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity. We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food.”

They said it is “horrifying” that hundreds of Palestinians “have been killed while seeking aid” and that the “Israeli government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable”.

The foreign ministers reiterated calls for the remaining people being held hostage by Hamas to be released and asked for “all parties to protect civilians and uphold the obligations of international humanitarian law”.

Earlier this month Israeli defence minister Israel Katz laid out plans for the “humanitarian city” in Rafah, Gaza’s most southern city which has been heavily damaged through the war.

He reportedly said that the military would initially move 600,000 Palestinians there, with the aim of eventually transferring the whole population to Rafah.

“Proposals to remove the Palestinian population into a ‘humanitarian city’ are completely unacceptable,” the foreign ministers said on Monday.

“Permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

The signatories also pledged that they would be “prepared to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire”.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry have said dozens of people were killed trying to access food aid over the weekend.