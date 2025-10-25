Asylum seeker released in error seen in London area, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An asylum seeker accidentally released from prison was last seen in the London area, police said, as officers urged anyone who spots him to call 999 immediately.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was jailed for 12 months in September for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Justice Secretary David Lammy said on Friday night that Kebatu was “at large in London” after he was seen boarding a train at Chelmsford, Essex, and the Metropolitan Police were assisting in the hunt for him.

Essex Police said in a statement released on Saturday that they were working with the Met and British Transport Police in a “fast-moving and complex investigation”.

“Officers worked throughout the night to track his movements, including scouring hours of CCTV footage, and this work continues today,” they said.

“Our inquiries show that he was last seen in the London area, and this is our focus.

“It is not lost on us that this situation is concerning to people, and we are committed to locating and arresting him as quickly as possible.”

The father of Kebatu’s teenage victim told Sky News he felt “frustrated” that Kebatu had been freed.

“The justice system has let us down,” he said.

Kebatu was freed by mistake at HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.

He was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence and handed a £76 discharge grant, the Telegraph reported.

Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was “totally unacceptable”, adding: “I am appalled that it has happened and it’s being investigated.

“The police are working urgently to track him down, and my Government is supporting them.

“This man must be caught and deported for his crimes.”

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy said he was “livid on behalf of the public” and added that he had launched an investigation.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Kebatu’s release was “staggering incompetence” and called for a public inquiry.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said of the error: “Britain is broken.”

A prison officer has been taken off duties to discharge prisoners while an investigation takes place.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.”

Chelmsford’s Liberal Democrat MP Marie Goldman told the PA news agency she had been frustrated by a lack of communication from HMP Chelmsford’s governor, Mark Howard, and said she was “struggling” not to call for him to resign.

Aaron Stow, president of the Criminal Justice Workers’ Union (CJWU), said Kebatu’s mistaken release was “a profound failure of duty”.

He said: “The release of Hadush Kebatu is a betrayal of the victims, the community and the principles of justice. We demand a full investigation and immediate reforms to ensure this never happens again.”

Mike Rolfe, the CJWU’s general secretary, said: “The justice system is stretched to breaking point, the public’s confidence is collapsing, and those tasked with enforcing the law are left to pick up the pieces of political cowardice.”

In the 12 months to March this year, 262 prisoners were released in error in England and Wales, according to the prison service’s annual digest.

“This is a 128% increase from 115 the previous year, and the highest in the time series,” the report said.

“Of the 262 releases in error, 233 of these releases in error occurred from prison establishments, while 29 were released in error at the courts.”

A report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons after an inspection in January and February 2024 said HMP Chelmsford faced “considerable pressures” because of “national capacity issues” while suffering staff shortfalls in reception and the pre-release team.

It said: “The remand and unsentenced population had risen to almost 70% and the prison was now managing more admissions, transfers and immediate releases without additional resource.”

Sentencing Kebatu last month, a judge told him his behaviour “really highlights the poor regard you must have for women”.

The 38-year-old, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents in July, told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them, before putting his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, his trial was told.

He was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.

The migrant was found guilty of five offences after a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September.

The court heard at his sentencing hearing that it was his “firm wish” to be deported.

It is understood the Home Office was ready to take him to an immigration removal centre before a planned deportation.

Kebatu’s case led to protesters and counter-protesters taking to the streets in Epping, Essex, and eventually outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

Chris Whitbread, the Conservative leader of Epping Forest District Council, said he was “shocked and appalled” at the “grave error” of Kebatu’s release.

He said: “There must also be a full and transparent investigation into how this happened and what safeguards will be put in place to ensure it never happens again.”