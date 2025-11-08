Davina McCall reveals she had breast cancer and underwent surgery in October

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Davina McCall has said she had breast cancer and has had a “lump” removed, urging others to “get checked”.

The TV presenter shared a video on her Instagram page on Saturday revealing the news in the hope that it “might help someone”.

McCall said she found a lump a few weeks ago which “came and went” and was driven to get it checked after seeing posters urging women to “check your breasts” while working on ITV’s Lorraine show.

It comes after the 58-year-old underwent surgery last year to remove a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

She said: “I just wanted to tell you that I have had breast cancer. I found a lump a few weeks ago, and it came and went, but then I was working on the Masked Singer and Lorraine, the TV show Lorraine Kelly, had put signs on the back of all the doors saying, check your breasts. And every time I went for a wee I did that, and it was still there. And then one morning, I saw it in the mirror, and I thought, I’m going to get that looked at.

“So I had a biopsy. I found out it was indeed breast cancer, and I had it taken out in a lumpectomy nearly three weeks ago, and the margins, they take out a little bit extra and they check the margins, and the margins are clear.

“It was very, very small, so I got it very, very early, which is incredibly lucky, but I am so relieved to have had it removed, and to know that it hasn’t spread.

“My lymph nodes were clear. I didn’t have any removed, and all I’m going to do now is have five days of radiotherapy in January as kind of an insurance policy, and then I am on my journey to try it and stop it ever coming back.”

The former Big Brother presenter also thanked staff at the Royal Marsden hospital in London, along with her family, her “brilliant kids” and she sent an “extra special thanks” to her partner, hairdresser Michael Douglas.

“It’s been a lot. I was very angry when I found out, but I let go of that, and I feel in a much more positive place now,” she said.

“I think my message is, get checked if you’re worried, check yourself regularly. If you are due a mammogram, then get it done. And I have dense breasts, and I had a mammogram in August, and I was postponing the ultrasound. I just couldn’t find time to do it. Don’t do that.

“Get the ultrasound, and thanks for watching. And I’m sending you all a massive hug.”