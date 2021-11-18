A public inquiry will be held following the death of 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, who was poisoned by novichok in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in 2018, Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed.

The home secretary said she hoped to establish the inquiry “as soon as is reasonably possible in 2022.”

Former High Court judge, Baroness Heather Hallett, who will chair the inquiry, said: “I am anxious to ensure that the inquiry can commence its substantive work and deliver answers to the questions the bereaved family and partner of Dawn Sturgess have about her death as soon as possible.”

The home secretary was previously accused of delaying the process at a hearing in September, after refusing to indicate if she would be willing to convert an existing inquest into a public inquiry.

Lady Hallett called on Priti Patel to urgently establish a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess.

She said inquest proceedings were not able to properly consider “highly relevant” material relating to national security.

“I cannot conduct a full, fair and effective investigation into the death of Ms Sturgess if these proceedings continue as an inquest,” she told the court.

“I have no option therefore but to request the secretary of state to convert this inquest into an inquiry and I invite her to consider and decide on my request as a matter of urgency.”

Lady Hallett said no time must be lost for the inquiry, and that its terms of reference must be “sufficiently broad”.