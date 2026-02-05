Leicester stabbing victim named as ‘extremely loved’ cybersecurity student

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have named a university student who died after being stabbed in the chest in Leicester.

Khaleed Oladipo, from London, died in hospital on Tuesday night after being attacked in Oxford Street, close to the campus of De Montfort University.

It emerged in a family tribute that the 20-year-old was an Arsenal supporter and he is thought to have been on his way to watch his side play when he was stabbed and killed.

Mr Oladipo, who was living in Leicester and studying cybersecurity at the university, was described by his family as an “extremely loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend” with a passion for football.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement issued on Thursday that a post-mortem examination had concluded Mr Oladipo died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of his murder remains in police custody.

In their tribute, Mr Oladipo’s family said: “We cannot begin to put into words how sad we are to have lost Khaleed. He was an extremely loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend.

“Khaleed was a good boy who loved his family. He was in his second year at university, and we were so proud of him.

“One of his main passions was football and he had played since the age of four. He was an Arsenal supporter and we believe he was on his way home to watch the game later that night when he was stabbed and killed.

“We want to thank the members of the public who stopped to try and help Khaleed, and the ambulance service and hospital staff who did all they could to try and save him.”

The unnamed family members added: “We are also really grateful to the police for their efforts in the investigation so far to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice.

“We are struggling to understand why anyone would do this. We know getting justice for Khaleed will not bring him back but we will make sure that he gets the justice he deserves.”