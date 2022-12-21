Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man’s body found on undercarriage of plane that flew from Gambia to UK

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 21 December 2022 15:08
Comments
<p>An aircraft comes into land as the runway is reopened at Gatwick Airport </p>

An aircraft comes into land as the runway is reopened at Gatwick Airport

(Getty Images)

A man’s body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane that flew from Gambia to the UK, police have said.

Sussex Police said the discovery was made at Gatwick Airport in the early hours of the morning on 7 December.

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on 7 December.

“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

A flight from Gambia to Britain takes around six hours on average.

Recommended

The aircraft landed at the major airport while icy temperatures swept through the UK, with highs of just 5C recorded at Gatwick.

Almost one month prior to this incident, airport workers found a dead body in the undercarriage of a jet that had arrived from Iran on into Germany.

Employees at Frankfurt airport discovered the body of a male in the landing gear of a Lufthansa jet that had arrived from Tehran.

Police told CNN at the time that the body was discovered during a routine maintenance check at 5.30am.

More follows

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in