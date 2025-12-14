Gardai to increase patrols at Irish Jewish centres and events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gardai have said they are increasing patrols at centres and events for the Irish Jewish community after the terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the Irish police force said liaison inspectors have been appointed to ensure the force “continues its ongoing engagement with the Jewish community to provide them with reassurance and support”.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly is scheduled to speak to the Chief Rabbi of Ireland Yoni Wieder later on Sunday to express his sympathies to the Irish Jewish community and speak about the measures.

Earlier on Sunday, Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “not aware” of any citizens who have been “impacted directly” by the gun attack in Sydney.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Helen McEntee said: “Our consulate in Sydney is continuing to monitor events and will remain in close contact with Irish citizens and the community locally.”

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said she was in “shock and horror” at the antisemitic attack on a Jewish community celebrating the first day of their Hanukkah festival of lights.

She added: “All my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones and the people of Australia.”

New South Wales Police confirmed at least 12 people were killed in the attack.

Irish President Catherine Connolly said she wished to “offer my deepest sympathy to the Jewish community everywhere at this time, mindful of the beginning of this Hannukah period”.

“I offer these condolences on behalf of the people of Ireland to the people of Australia, especially all who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured.”

In a statement on X, the Taoiseach said he was “shocked and appalled” by the attack.

Micheal Martin said: “Our prayers go to the families and friends of those lost, the injured, first responders, and people of Australia at this distressing time.

“Such hate and violence can never be tolerated.”

Taniste Simon Harris said he was “horrified” by the incident.

In a social media post he said: “Our thoughts are with all those impacted and their families, with the people of Australia and the Jewish community during this time of profound pain.

“The spectre of hate and violence must never be tolerated.”