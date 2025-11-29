Prince of Wales ‘moved by courage’ of Gazan children brought to UK for treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales was “moved by the courage” of the Gazan children he met who had been evacuated to the UK for specialist care.

Fifty children and their immediate families had been brought to Britain from Gaza for treatment as of November 21, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed.

William “wished to offer a moment of comfort” to the young people “who have endured experiences no child should ever face”, Kensington Palace said.

The prince also met Palestinian children during a 2018 visit to a refugee camp to learn about the lives of Arabs on the West Bank.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday: “Recently His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales met a small number of children from Gaza who are currently receiving specialist care in the UK.

“The prince wished to offer a moment of comfort to these young people who have endured experiences no child should ever face.”

They added: “The prince was also able to offer his heartfelt gratitude to the NHS teams providing exceptional care during such a profoundly difficult time.

“His Royal Highness was moved by the courage shown by the children and their families and by the dedication of the team who are supporting them with such professionalism and humanity.”

William paid tribute to humanitarian workers last month during a visit to Gunnersbury Park, west London.

At the launch of the first global memorial for humanitarian workers, he said: “We are witnesses to the appalling suffering of those who are victims of war and violence; from Ukraine to Sudan, from Myanmar to Haiti and, indeed, throughout much of the Middle East. And, alas, in so many other places.

“Yet, the presence of humanitarian aid workers, like those in Gaza, runs like a thread of shared humanity through even the grimmest of environments.”

More than seven years ago, William met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, on the West Bank, before travelling a few miles away to the streets of the Jalazone camp, which was home to around 15,000 people at the time.

He visited a school and health clinic and met mothers having their babies vaccinated.

A Government spokesperson said on Saturday: “The Government worked with partners to carry out medical evacuations from Gaza to the UK over the autumn.

“Fifty patients and their immediate family members are now receiving care in surroundings that are safe and welcoming.

“Following the ceasefire, now is the time to scale-up aid and ensure much-needed medicines and medical supplies are getting into Gaza, so that families can access the healthcare they need.

“We stand ready to continue to provide health-related support to the people of Gaza.”