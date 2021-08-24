A teenage boy died after becoming trapped underwater in a canal in Derbyshire.

The 14-year-old, named as Logan Folger, died in hospital after being pulled out of the water near Mill Green in Staveley.

Police said they were alerted to reports of a boy trapped in the Chesterfield Canal on Wednesday afternoon.

Logan was helped from the water by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) before being rushed to hospital in a serious condition, where he died on Saturday.

DFRS spokesperson Lee Williams described Logan’s death as “devastating”, adding: ​​"It’s yet another reminder of how dangerous open water can be due to hidden currents or debris, and the risk of cold-water shock.”

Reports suggest that Logan died after trying to help a friend who began to struggle while swimming in the canal.

Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto described his death as a “tragic accident”, the BBC reported.

"Initial circumstances reported by police are that on 18 August Logan was swimming with two friends in the canal in Staveley when one friend got into difficulty in the water,” he said.

"Logan and a friend tried to assist that friend and Logan himself got into difficulty and went underwater for a prolonged period.”

Derbyshire Police said they do not believe there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.