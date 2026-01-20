Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derbyshire Constabulary has been fined £60,000 after four of its officers sustained burns from petrol bombs during a riot training exercise that went awry. The incident, which saw officers exposed to "significant and avoidable risks", occurred on 2 February 2021 at a training centre in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigated the simulated public disorder exercise, which involved 13 officers wearing flame-retardant personal protective equipment (PPE) as they faced petrol bombs thrown by colleagues.

Four officers suffered burns to their lower bodies, with three requiring hospital treatment following the incident. While all four have since returned to work, the HSE confirmed that the injuries resulted in permanent scarring and psychological harm, which is expected to have a lasting effect.

The regulator said its investigation found that Derbyshire Constabulary failed to give officers adequate information on the PPE to ensure it provided protection.

It also failed to carry out a suitable risk assessment for the production and deployment of petrol bombs, and failed to implement safe systems of work to control the “foreseeable risks created in the course of petrol reception training”.

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of a petrol bomb ( HSE/PA Wire )

The HSE said the force was fined £60,000 at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and ordered to pay £9,470 costs, after pleading guilty to breaching health and safety law.

HSE inspector Jennifer Elsegood said: “Being a serving police officer is a job that carries with it levels of risk, however while preparing officers for dangerous situations is important, it must never come at the expense of their safety.

“High‑risk training activities must be planned and controlled with the same care and professionalism expected in any other workplace.

“The risks created by the training should have been identified as part of the constabulary’s risk assessments and appropriately controlled.

“We hope this case reinforces the importance of thorough risk assessment, robust equipment assurance and safeguarding those who put themselves forward to protect the public.”

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of burnt personal protective equipment ( HSE/PA Wire )

Derbyshire’s Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “The injuries to the officers were serious and that officers were harmed during their training is something that has been taken very seriously.”

But she said the risk assessments found not to be adequate related to the handling, transport and delivery of petrol and were not linked to the injuries suffered by the officers.

She said the injuries are believed to have happened because of a failure of the personal protective equipment but “no criticism has been made of Derbyshire Constabulary’s use of that equipment in this case”.

Ms Swann said: “We recognise that the risk assessments should have been regularly reviewed and updated and acknowledge that in failing to do so officers were put at risk, and we have apologised to those involved.

“We always look to prioritise the welfare of our staff and the public and this court finding reflects our acknowledgement that on this occasion we failed to do so.

“We have learned the lessons from this failure and since 2021 have worked hard to ensure that the risks associated with the more dangerous elements of work for which we must prepare our officers are reduced to the lowest possible level.”

She said: “Although the investigation acknowledged that the injuries suffered by the officers were not caused by the issues which ultimately resulted in the court case, I want to make it clear that this in no way diminishes my regard for the welfare and safety of those officers.

“We continue to work tirelessly to make sure the training is as safe as it can be in all respects and we continue to look after our officers, staff and the public that they serve and have their safety and welfare as our main priority.”