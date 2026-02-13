Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two hands on the wheel, not paws, is a standard safety measure when travelling on the road – yet one motorist has been thrown “in the dog house” for driving one-handed while cuddling their pet.

Mobile AI-enabled cameras have been installed by police in Devon, with the aim of catching people who are using their mobile phones or not wearing their seatbelts.

However, one positioned on the A361 at Barnstaple – now dubbed the “pet detective” camera by the force – recently captured a photo of a driver with one hand on the steering wheel while holding their dog.

Devon and Cornwall Police shared the photo on Facebook and insisted this is not “ruff justice”as they issued a warning to motorists.

They said: “This is clearly not a safe thing to be doing. In fact, our prosecution team got a case of the collie-wobbles when they saw it and sent the registered keeper notice of intended prosecution for not being in proper control of a vehicle.

The driver was caught on camera cuddling their pet ( Devon and Cornwall Police Road & Safety team )

“You might think this is ruff justice, or that we're hounding innocent motorists, but you'd be barking up the wrong tree. This driver is in the dog house for a very good reason. Not only is their control of the car compromised, but the dog could react unpredictably at any moment, resulting in a potential collision.”

The force added: “When you're in your Land Rover, leave Rover in the back with a suitable restraint. If you're driving your Ferrari, keep your furbaby safe. If you've got your Shih Tzu in the car with you, don't drop yourself in the...... well, you get the message.”

The Devon & Cornwall road safety team told The Independent it cannot comment on the photo as there is an ongoing investigation.

However, a spokesperson said: “In respect of the AI, the camera simply uses artificial intelligence to determine what it believes to be an offence, recording the images as a potential offence.

“The images are then subject of further viewing to confirm if an offence has been committed or not. Once a human operator is satisfied there is sufficient evidence on the image to show an offence has been committed then and only then will a notice of intended prosecution will be sent.”

Analysis from the Department for Transport (DfT) shows that 40 per cent of back seat passengers killed in car crashes were not wearing their seat belts over the five-year period ending in 2023, according to the RAC.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of drivers in the UK cite illegal mobile phone use as their biggest motoring concern, according to an RAC survey in 2023. The RAC adds that official data shows 15,300 drivers were prosecuted for using a phone in the UK that year.