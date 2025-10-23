Phillipson not addressing issues facing black children in education, Abbott says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has failed to address concerns surrounding black children’s experience of education, Diane Abbott has said.

The MP said “colour blindness” when it comes to education is “rampant”, with ministers preferring to focus on the disadvantages faced by white working-class pupils.

During a debate on Black History Month, she urged the Government to prevent millions of black and ethnic minority children “being failed”.

Ms Abbott, the longest-serving female MP who holds the title Mother of the House, currently sits as an independent MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington.

She had the Labour whip withdrawn after repeating remarks she had previously made suggesting black people face more overt racism than other groups, including Jewish people.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Abbott said: “If we wish seriously to address the life chances of this generation of black and minority ethnic children, we really do have to address issues in relation to education.

“But, to my knowledge, none of the four past secretaries of state for education, or even my colleague the current Secretary of State for Education, have ever mentioned black children and education.

“They prefer instead to speak solely of the disadvantages of white working-class pupils.

“To give another example of this rampant colour blindness when it comes to education, the Children’s Wellbeing Schools Bill currently going through Parliament makes no mention of race.

“This year’s children’s wellbeing and safeguarding practice reviews says there is a significant silence in talking about race and racism in child safeguarding.

“I have worked for many years on issues in relation to black children in education and I plead with ministers to start to address this issue, because we’re talking about millions of children who are being failed by the system.”

Ms Abbott pointed to a quote by the former director general of the prison service Martin Mary, who said “on the day you exclude a child from school, you might as well give them a date and time to turn up at prison”.