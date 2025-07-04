Black ribbon worn in tribute to Diogo Jota at Portugal player’s Wimbledon match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A black ribbon was worn on court at Wimbledon on Friday morning as Portugal’s Francisco Cabral paid tribute to his late countryman Diogo Jota.

Cabral, the world number 40 in men’s doubles, was seen with the ribbon on his shirt sleeve during his second-round match, after the All England Club relaxed its strict all-white dress code to allow tributes to the Liverpool forward.

Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday while travelling to catch a ferry to the UK ahead of pre-season.

Cabral said he was driving to Wimbledon when he heard the news, describing the footballer as “an idol, such an icon, such a good person” in Portugal.

“I just wish all the best for his family,” he added. “He’s very inspiring for me.”

Liverpool fan and British doubles player Neal Skupski had also brought a black armband for his match on Thursday but opted not to wear it, after learning of the death of his grandmother shortly after coming off court.

He suggested he may wear one later in the tournament, saying: “Maybe in the next couple of days.”

Friday is expected to be another busy day on the grounds, with highs of 26C forecast in south-west London.

Centre Court will see a strong line-up on Friday, with world number one Aryna Sabalenka taking on Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the third round of the women’s singles.

Carlos Alcaraz is also in action, facing Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, while Taylor Fritz will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.