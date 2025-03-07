Train passengers left frustrated by Eurostar suspension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of passengers had their travel plans thrown into chaos by Eurostar’s suspension of its services between London and Paris.

The cancellations came after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near tracks in the French capital.

The cancellation of all 32 trains scheduled to operate between the cities on Friday left many people struggling to find alternative routes to their destination.

Charlotte Kidd, from Bath, was hoping to get to Disneyland Paris to celebrate her 30th birthday.

She said if her train was cancelled she would “try and get there some other way”.

Emma Roe, part of a group of eight friends, said they were looking up flights from Luton airport to Amsterdam but nothing was available until 6pm.

She said: “We’re all parents, so we don’t want to lose our free weekend.”

Ella Brown and Charlie Spath had planned to spend the whole weekend in Paris but were facing a shorter trip.

Ella, 21, travelled from Orange County in California to visit her friend Charlie, also 21, on his year abroad at London’s City University.

They were trying to rebook for a departure on Saturday night.

“It will all work out, but it’s a bummer,” Ms Brown said.

“I haven’t been to Europe before.”

They looked at flights “but it’s almost more of a pain”, she said.

Lee Bailey, 48, who lives in Paris, had planned to travel to London to spend the weekend with his partner.

The train on Friday morning he was initially booked on from the Gare du Nord was cancelled, so he rebooked onto an afternoon departure, which was also cancelled.

The communications professional said: “There were several hundred people waiting to go through the ticket scanners and passport control who were being held back and people were calm, but it was obviously frustrating.

“They cancelled the first three trains in the morning and said we could rebook so I did rebook for a train later this afternoon but I just found out via a text message that one’s been cancelled as well.

“I completely understand the need to address the risk, but the process for rebooking has become complicated, and at two points the Eurostar site has asked me to pay to rebook on later trains.”