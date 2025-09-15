Doctor caught having sex after leaving patient during operation avoids sanction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A doctor who left a patient midway through an operation to have sex with a nurse is at “very low risk” of repeating his serious misconduct, a medical tribunal has ruled.

Married father-of-three Dr Suhail Anjum, 44, and the unnamed nurse were caught in a “compromising position” by a shocked colleague who walked in on the pair at Tameside Hospital.

The consultant anaesthetist had asked another nursing colleague to monitor the male patient, who was under general anaesthetic, so he could go to the bathroom.

Instead, Dr Anjum went to another operating theatre – used partly as a storage room – at the hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, where sexual activity took place with Nurse C on September 16 2023.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told another nurse at the hospital described seeing Nurse C “with her trousers around her knee area with her underwear on display” and that Dr Anjum was “tying up the cord of his trousers”.

Dr Anjum was absent from the operating room for eight minutes and the patient came to no harm.

The matter was reported to management and Dr Anjum was dismissed in February 2024 following an internal investigation.

Last week he told an MPTS disciplinary tribunal he wanted to resume his career in the UK and relocate with his family after they had since moved to his native Pakistan where he worked as a doctor.

open image in gallery Dr Anjum was dismissed in February 2024 following an internal investigation, but a tribunal ruled a risk of the incident repeating itself to be ‘very low’ ( PA Wi )

Dr Anjum promised there would never be a repeat of a “one-off error of judgment”.

Giving evidence, he said: “It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame.

“I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself but the trust and how it would look.

“I let down my colleagues who gave me a lot of respect.”

On Monday, the tribunal determined that Dr Anjum “had put his own interests before those of the patient and his colleagues” and the incident involving Nurse C “had the potential to distract Dr Anjum… and he may not have able to give his full attention to the patient’s care”.

Tribunal chairwoman Rebecca Miller said his actions, while they did not harm the patient’s safety, were “significant enough to amount to misconduct that was serious”.

However she was satisfied that Dr Anjum was determined not to repeat his past misconduct and considered the risk of repetition to be “very low”.

Mrs Miller said: “The tribunal considered that members of the public and the profession would understand the high level of scrutiny to which Dr Anjum had been subjected, and that a finding of serious misconduct would weigh heavily upon him.

“The tribunal was satisfied that this public finding of serious misconduct was sufficient to maintain public confidence in the profession and proper professional standards, and that there was not a necessity to make a finding of impaired fitness to practise for that purpose.”

No sanction will be imposed on the doctor and the hearing will reconvene in Manchester on Tuesday to decide whether to issue a warning on Dr Anjum’s registration.

Dr Anjum had admitted engaging in sexual activity with Nurse C and that he knew she was “likely to be nearby” when he left his patient.

He also admitted his actions had the potential to put his patient at risk.