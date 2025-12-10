Doctors’ strike could be called off as Streeting makes last-minute offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Resident doctors are to be consulted on whether to call off their forthcoming strike after receiving an offer from the government, the British Medical Association (BMA) says.

The doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, are due to walk out for five days from next Wednesday in a row over pay and concerns over training places.

Health secretary Wes Streeting accused the BMA of “playing games with patients' lives” by delaying a decision on whether to call off the strikes.

It said it would survey members online on whether or not the deal is enough to call off planned walkouts next week.

The online poll will close on Monday, just two days before the five-day strike is set to start.

The BMA, which is the doctors’ union, said the new offer includes: new legislation to ensure homegrown doctors in training have priority for speciality training roles; an increase in speciality training posts over the next three years, with 1,000 of them to start next year, and funding mandatory examination and Royal College membership fees for resident doctors.

The union said it would consult members on a new deal from the government to end the “jobs crisis” for doctors in England.

The government said it offered to extend the union’s strike mandate if it called off the strikes.

Mr Streeting said he offered to allow the BMA to reschedule strike action for later in January if members rejected his deal but that the union had refused to do that, so strikes still loomed.

“NHS leaders are going to have to start cancelling other doctors’ leave now to cover potential strikes, and patients will also experience unnecessary and avoidable disruption through some cancelled appointments and operations. That's on the BMA.

“They didn’t have to do that, they have chosen to do that, I think that's hugely irresponsible given the level of disruption that this will inflict at one of the busiest times of year for the NHS.”

He went on: “This is a different order of magnitude of risk.

“While I’m frustrated with the BMA, and I think they’re playing games now with patients’ lives and the lives of other doctors who will be forced to cover strikes, that doesn’t alter the fact that what we’ve put forward is a good deal for doctors.”

He issued an appeal to doctors.

“So I'm going over the head of the BMA now and appealing directly to doctors to work with a government that wants to work with you to vote for a deal which tackles the jobs crisis that doctors have raised with us in a real and meaningful and urgent way, and would enable us to draw a line under this dispute and start the new year with a fresh start,” Mr Streeting said.

