Liveupdated1681290758

Snowdonia missing woman – latest: Police launch search for dog walker who vanished with pet

There is a growing concern for her welfare

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 12 April 2023 10:12
Comments
<p>Ausra Plungiene disappeared while walking her dog</p>

Ausra Plungiene disappeared while walking her dog

(North Wales Police)

Police have launched an urgent search for a woman who disappeared in Snowdonia while out walking her dog.

Ausra Plungiene, 56, has not been seen since taking her pet out on Tuesday in the north west Wales area.

She didn't return home yesterday prompting an urgent search.

This morning, the coastguard rescue helicopter was above Eryri, sweeping the area in the desperate search for the dog walker.

The woman's dog is also missing as local residents are asked to remain vigilant. Police released pictures of Ms Plungiene and say there is growing concern for her safety.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56 yrs, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia, 11th April and is now missing.

“Any sightings/information please ring NWP on 101 quoting incident no A052734.”

1681290624

What have the police said about the disappearance

Thomas Kingsley12 April 2023 10:10
1681290161

What do we know about missing dog walker Ausra Plungiene?

Read the full story below:

Urgent search for missing dog walker who vanished with pet on country walk

Police are concerned for the safety of the 56-year-old after she did not return from walking her dog

Thomas Kingsley12 April 2023 10:02
1681289462

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of an urgent police search to find missing dog walker Ausra Plungiene who vanished while walking her pet in Snowdonia.

Thomas Kingsley12 April 2023 09:51

